Deliveryman Caught Stealing His Own Drop-Off In Upscale Bergen County Area: Police

The alleged theft happened Wednesday, July 9, on a property in Mahwah’s Rio Vista section, according to a press release from Mahwah Police Capt. Michael Blondin.

The homeowner had been notified that a package was delivered — but when they went outside to retrieve it, it was gone, Blondin said.

Detective Christopher Fasulo reviewed surveillance footage and saw the deliveryman return to the home and take the package, the release says.

Police identified the suspect as Braulio Veraportero, 25, of Bayonne. He had been working as a subcontractor for an online retail service, police said.

He delivered the package, photographed it on the doorstep, and then came back to remove it, the department said.

Officers from Saddle River later stopped the vehicle seen in the footage and arrested Veraportero without incident, police said.

He was brought to Mahwah Police Headquarters and charged with package theft. He was released pending a hearing in Bergen County Superior Court.

Mahwah police thanked the Saddle River and Allendale police departments for their help in the arrest.

