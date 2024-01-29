Overcast 37°

'Delivery First' Food Concept Wonder Opening 2 Bergen County Locations

A new food concept is giving Bergen County residents a chance to expand their food palate. 

Wonder recently opened in Midland Park.

 Photo Credit: Courtesy of Wonder Group
Sam Barron

Wonder, a delivery first ghost kitchen has recently opened a location in Midland Park on Saturday, Jan. 27 while a location in Cresskill is set to open on Wednesday, Jan. 31.

The Midland Park location features 21 different restaurants including Bobby Flay Steak, Tejas, Mainstay by March Murphy and Alanza Pizza. Patrons can order pickup or delivery from one restaurant or multiple restaurants at once. 

Delivery is available to the following zip codes: 07401, 07410, 07417, 07423, 07430, 07432, 07436, 07450, 07452, 07458, 07463, 07481, 07506, 07508, 07514, 07524, 07652.

The Cresskill location will feature 10 different restaurants including Blue Apron, Fred's Meat and Bread, Alanza Pizza and Royal Greens.  

Delivery is available to the following zip codes: 07624, 07627, 07626, 07641, 07648, 07640, 07620, 07628, 07621, 07670, 07631

Wonder has established a presence in North Jersey with locations in Westfield, Springfield and Hoboken. 

