'Deja Vu:' Another Storm With Heavy Rain, Gusty Wind Takes Aim At East Coast

This storm could look a lot like last weekend's storm, which brought several inches of rain, snow, and gusty winds to the region, AccuWeather says.

"For millions, it will end up being a case of déjà vu," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Joe Lundberg said. "This next storm coming up the Eastern Seaboard will have similar characteristics to the one that slammed the mid-Atlantic and Northeast with heavy rain and wind just days ago."

The rest of the week will be sunny with increasing temps, and dry. But come Sunday night, Dec. 17, rain is expected to begin falling, according to AccuWeather and the National Weather Service.

Thursday, Dec. 14 will be sunny with a high of 41. Friday, Dec. 15 and Saturday, Dec. 16 will be sunny with a high near 50.

