Defective Airbags Raise Ejection Risks, Sparking Recall Of 250K Chryslers

Chrysler issued the recall for about 250,651 Pacifica and Voyager minivans from model years 2022 through 2025 the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said. The airbags may not keep enough pressure because of improperly sealed seams, according to a recall report.

The affected minivans fail to meet a federal safety standard regarding ejection mitigation.

"Curtain airbags which do not have proper pressure retention may reduce occupant protection and increase the risk of partial and complete ejection of an occupant through a side window during certain types of crashes," the NHTSA said.

The recall affects 209,668 Chrysler Pacifica and 40,983 Chrysler Voyager vehicles built between May 2022 and November 2024. There is no warning sign before the defect occurs in the airbags manufactured by Michigan-based Autoliv ASP, Inc.

Chrysler said it began notifying dealers on Tuesday, June 24, and started sending interim letters on Monday, June 30. The company will inspect and replace the airbags for free once replacement parts are available.

The issue was first discovered after Transport Canada found several Chrysler Pacificas failed compliance testing in 2023 and 2024. Chrysler launched an internal investigation and confirmed the issue earlier in 2025.

Owners can learn more about the recall on the NHTSA's website or by calling Chrysler customer service at 800-853-1403.

