Mom Stabs Baby, Toddler Dead In Lakewood: Prosecutor

Naomi Elkins, 27, is believed to have stabbed a 1- and 3-year-old child, who were found in cardiac arrest by responders at a home on Shenandoah Drive around 4:50 p.m. Tuesday, June 25, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer said.

Paramedics from Hatzolah Medical Services were performing lifesaving efforts when police arrived and the children were pronounced dead at the scene.

Elkins was arrested at the scene and lodged in the county jail pending a detention hearing.

