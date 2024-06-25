Mostly Cloudy 74°

Mom Stabs Baby, Toddler Dead In Lakewood: Prosecutor

A woman in Lakewood has been charged with two counts or murder and weapons offenses in the deaths of her two children, authorities announced.

Naomi Elkins.

 Photo Credit: Ocean County Prosecutor's Office
Cecilia Levine
Naomi Elkins, 27, is believed to have stabbed a 1- and 3-year-old child, who were found in cardiac arrest by responders at a home on Shenandoah Drive around 4:50 p.m. Tuesday, June 25, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer said.

Paramedics from Hatzolah Medical Services were performing lifesaving efforts when police arrived and the children were pronounced dead at the scene.

Elkins was arrested at the scene and lodged in the county jail pending a detention hearing.

