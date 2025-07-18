Death Of NJ Pitmaster Ercole Chila Spreads Shock

NJ Advance Media reports that Chila died in a single-car crash on Wednesday, July 16 in Logan Township. Daily Voice has reached out to the Logan Township Police Department for additional details.

Chila, the owner of Chila's Car Care in Gibbstown, founded Uncle Pig’s BBQ Pit and was a decorated competitor on the barbecue circuit. He was known not just for his award-winning ribs but for the warmth he showed to everyone he met — whether it was on the road, behind the grill, or under the hood of a car.

“Ercole was a larger-than-life presence in the BBQ community — a fierce competitor, a passionate teacher, and a kind soul whose love for cooking and people knew no bounds,” Lancaster BBQ Supply said in a tribute. “His incredible accomplishments, including a win at The Jack and numerous KCBS Grand Championships, only begin to tell the story of the man behind the pit. He inspired so many — from seasoned competitors to backyard grillers — with his heart, humor, and humility.”

Blue & Gray BBQ also honored Chila as more than a competitor — but a mentor, host, and family man.

“We are heartbroken for Sara Chila and the entire Chila family,” the team said. “You all know that the entire Blue & Gray team puts family first, but Ercole brought it to a whole new level… Way too early for any of us to make sense of, but you leave behind a wonderful legacy. Your name was called too soon.”

Chila’s impact stretched far beyond the BBQ community.

Maleet Finch remembered him from her teenage years when he worked at the Mobil gas station in Paulsboro, long before he opened his own auto shop.

“Been there countless times with my cars, my parents have gone to him and also my husband too,” Finch wrote on Facebook. “Where else can you walk in to drop your car off, get a big hug and are asked how is your family doing??”

“Every time you see him out (like at the bank) or just driving down the road he will stop and chat or give you a honk and wave. A truly wonderful and caring person! That is no exaggeration.”

Services have not yet been finalized.

