Death Of NJ Mom Shines Light On Postpartum Depression

Jennifer Panek was found dead in a Middlesex park on Saturday, Feb. 8, just over 24 hours after she'd been reported missing, as previously reported by Daily Voice.

Jennifer, who gave birth to her second child in August 2024, had been struggling with postpartum depression, her sister-in-law, Angelique Panek Martinez, wrote in a GoFundMe campaign.

In the wake of her tragic passing, loved ones are speaking out in hopes of raising awareness about a condition that affects countless mothers but is often overlooked or misunderstood.

“After the birth of my niece, Jennifer suffered tremendously with postpartum anxiety and depression,” Martinez said. “This is a medical condition that does not get spoken about enough! Unfortunately, it’s also a disease that has left her family now grieving.”

According to the CDC, one in eight new mothers experiences postpartum depression, womenshealth.gov says citing the CDC, and the exact cause remains unclear, according to a study that examines hormones and PPD.

Jennifer leaves behind her husband, Justin Panek, and their two children, as well as a devastated extended family and friends. Martinez says her goal is not only to honor Jennifer’s memory.

Through the fundraiser, the family hopes to cover Jennifer’s funeral expenses and ease the financial burden on Justin as he focuses on supporting their children during the difficult time. More than $36,000 had been raised for the Paneks as of press time.

“We want to give Jennifer the memorial she deserves, to honor her memory and say our last goodbyes,” Martinez wrote.

All proceeds from the fundraiser will go directly to Justin Panek and his children. Click here to donate.

