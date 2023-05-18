Death Of Mom Found After Disappearance Leaves Loved Ones Reeling

Mendoza, a Lindenwold resident, was last seen leaving her mother's house in Jersey City on the evening of Saturday, May 13 and never returned home.

Her family reported her missing on Mother's Day. Footage of Mendoza on the night of her disappearance was discovered on Tuesday, May 16 and her body was recovered the next morning.

The family has set up a fundraiser to assist her two young daughters, ages three and one. As of Thursday, May 18, more than $14,000 has been raised in honor of the woman who her family said was a mother, daughter, sister, aunt, niece, cousin and friend.

"The family is finding solace that she is now with God," Thalia Mendoza, who organized the fundraiser said. "Our beloved Norelis found passion in helping others and dedicated her career to the medical field. Her smile was infectious, She was a beacon of light and would help anyone she could."

Thalia said Mendoza's daughters will forever have to live with the pain of their mother being reported missing on Mother's Day.

"Her girls have been ripped from having their mom on this earth with them," Thalia said. "We are all beyond devastated and suffering."

Click here to donate.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.