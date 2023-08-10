Death Of Devoted North Jersey Dad, Longtime Volunteer James Finan At 48 Prompts Wave Of Support

James (Jim) Finan died Monday, August 2, aged 48, his obituary says.

Raised in Congers, NY, Jim graduated from North High School in 1992 before attending The Catholic University of America, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in accounting four years later.

Jim’s successful pursuit of a finance career ultimately steered him toward his “childhood dream job” at Marvel comics, and later to Mediabrands, where he worked as the Director of Financial Planning and Analysis, his memorial says.

Jim moved to River Edge, NJ, in 2004 alongside his cherished wife, Carol-Ann, and the couple quickly developed roots in the tight-knit community. Jim was deeply involved with the AOH brotherhood, Knights of Columbus and Men's Softball League, and many other organizations.

Above all, Jim embraced his role as a self-described “Girl Dad” to his two daughters, Abby and Anna, and volunteered as a coach as they participated in several different sports.

“Jim loved his daughters dearly and always went above and beyond for them, often building projects from scratch and working late into the night,” reads his obituary.

Jim was a family man at heart and cherished being able to continue family traditions like hosting holiday get-togethers, chili contests, and other heartwarming gatherings.

His legacy is one filled with inspiration, admiration, encouragement, and above all, love.

Meanwhile, community members far and wide had raised nearly $61,000 on a GoFundMe launched for Jim’s family, skyrocketing past the fundraiser's initial goal of $10,000 in just five days.

“Jim was a beloved member of our community that served others,” reads the campaign, launched by Megan Marchetti.

“He was always one of the first to lend a helping hand either through the various charitable organizations that he volunteered with, coaching countless youth teams, serving as a class parent or simply being present when needed.”

Jim’s funeral was held at St. Peter's The Apostle in River Edge on Wednesday, August 9.

“It is important for us to come together and be the support that Jim has been for so many of us,” reads the fundraiser.

Click here to view/donate on GoFundMe.

“Jim, you were a special person,” one donor writes. “We're gonna miss you, big guy.”

