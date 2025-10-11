Death Of 20-Year-Old Leaves Linden Community Mourning

Grajales, of Linden, tragically died on Tuesday, on Oct. 7, according to his obituary from Las Rosas Bannworth Funeral Home in Elizabeth.

It was not immediately clear whether or not Josue was the motorcyclist killed in that day's crash. Daily Voice has reached out to police for more information.

“Today we said goodbye to one of Linden’s sons, 20-year-old Josue Jimenez Grajales,” Armstead wrote in a Facebook post on Saturday morning. “One of the toughest parts of being Mayor is facing moments of tragedy and pain within the many families I’ve come to know.”

Armstead said he knew Josue personally and shared that before his passing, the young man “discovered the Lord.”

“Before he passed, Josue discovered the Lord, and on the very day he died, he left behind his final words, a message that now feels like God speaking through him,” Armstead wrote.

In his final devotional, titled “Speaking Through Tragedy,” Josue wrote, citing Numbers 21:4-9:

“Listen to the Lord’s voice in the midst of hardship; He is speaking. At times, God will use hardships to shake us out of a misguided mindset. Unexpected difficulty removes distractions, teaches us, refocuses our mind on the Lord, and is often followed by a moment of great clarity.”

“Josue’s final message reminds us that even through loss and pain, God is present, guiding us, teaching us, and giving us the strength to carry on,” Armstead said. “Rest in peace, Josue. Your words will continue to inspire all who knew you.”

According to his obituary, Josue was the cherished son of Alfredo Jimenez Roa and Lina M. Grajales Garzon.

He was remembered as a kind and gentle young man with a vibrant spirit and adventurous heart, who found joy riding his motorbike. his obituary said. Intelligent and hardworking, Josue had earned his bachelor’s degree and was pursuing his passion as a skilled mechanic.

Visitation was held Thursday, Oct. 9, and Friday, Oct. 10 at Las Rosas Bannworth Funeral Home in Elizabeth. Funeral services took place Saturday, Oct. 11, followed by interment at Rosehill Cemetery in Linden.

