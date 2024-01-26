'Dear Delusional': Westwood Man, 69, Harassed Local Citizens With Anonymous Letters, Police Say

Bruce Manning sent the "Dear Delusional" letters to citizens in town and in neighboring Washington Township, Westwood Police Chief Michael Pontillo said.

"These unsolicited anonymous letters were delivered directly to the recipient victims' homes, which was of great concern to [them]," the chief said.

Manning was arrested on Thursday, Jan. 25, and charged with harassment. He was then released pending a Municipal Court hearing scheduled for Feb. 12.

Pontillo said an investigation was continuing, however, and that additional charges may be filed.

He asked that anyone who might have received one of the letters to contact Detective Tristan Ganter in his department at (201) 664-7000, extension 164. Or email: tganter@westwoodnj.gov.

