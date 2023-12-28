Rain Fog/Mist 49°

Mail-order Meth: Bergen Man Charged After Quarter-Pound Arrives At Local Post Office

A Bergenfield man who was being investigated for slinging meth in Bergen County was arrested when he had a quarter-pound of the drug shipped via U.S. mail, authorities said.

Taha Aziz, 34, was seized by local Narcotic Task Force detectives &amp; members of the US Postal Inspection Service at the Bergenfield Post Office, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

Photo Credit: GoogleMaps Street View / BCPO (inset)
Jerry DeMarco
Taha Aziz, a 34-year-old accountant by trade, was seized by local Narcotic Task Force detectives and members of the United States Postal Inspection Service when he tried to collect the shipment from California at the Bergenfield Post Office on Dec. 20, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

Aziz, an NJIT and Bergen Community College graduate whose online profile says he’d previously held several accounting positions at a midtown Manhattan marketing firm, was already under investigation for dealing methamphetamine in the county, Musella said.

Prosecutor's detectives charged him with possession of the drug for sale and sent him to the Bergen County Jail. Records show a judge in Hackensack released him, pending further court action, the very next day.

