Dealer, Deadbeat Dad, Child-Abusing Caretaker Busted In Single Raid: Passaic Sheriff

Narcotics detectives targeted Shawn E. Nero, 50, who they said was selling heroin and crack from the Harrison Street home between Carroll Street and Rosa Parks Boulevard.

Assisted by members of the sheriff's Warrant Squad, Mounted Division and ERT, they waited until Nero left the area, then stopped his car and arrested him on Thursday, Oct. 26, Passaic County Sheriff Richard Berdnik said.

They then raided apartments on the building's second and third floors, the sheriff said.

The detectives seized 300 folds of heroin, 51 vials of crack, a pellet gun and $400 in alleged proceeds, they said.

They arrested Nero, as well as Keishon D. Miller, 49, who was wanted on an active child support warrant and was carrying drugs, and Tiffany O. Arvelo, 35, who had an active warrant for child endangerment by a caretaker, Berdnik said.

Arvelo remained held in the Passaic County Jail on Saturday. Nero and Miller were being held in the Bergen County Jail.

