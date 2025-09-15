‘Deafening Blow, Blood Everywhere’: NJ Mom Shot By Actor In Road Rage Incident Speaks Out

“Everything happened in a blur,” Arias wrote on a GoFundMe page created to support her recovery. “I remember the deafening sound of the gunshot as the bullet shattered my window. Glass flew everywhere, and blood poured down my face. My thoughts raced to my children, especially my youngest, who needed someone to meet her at the school bus stop.”

Arias, a single mother of young children, was struck in the face during the Thursday, Sept. 11, attack near Stockton’s Galloway campus, police said. She has already undergone surgery on her right eye and is waiting to learn whether her vision will return.

The accused shooter, 46-year-old actor Ernest W. Heinz of Port Republic, was arrested later that day after police said he fled the scene in a white SUV. His credits include roles in “J. Edgar” and “Resident Evil.”

Heinz was charged with attempted homicide, aggravated assault with a firearm, and weapons offenses, and was held at the Atlantic County Justice Facility.

‘Consumed By Rage’

Arias said she was targeted simply for being a Hispanic woman.

“I was the victim of a man consumed by rage and what seems to be racism, who devalued my life simply because I am a Hispanic woman,” she wrote. “This man attempted to ram my car twice, blocking my path, and then pursued me onto Jimmy Leeds Road.”

At a red light near Stockton University, Arias said Heinz screamed at her, threatened to kill her, and then fired.

“I feared he would return to finish what he started,” she wrote. “I managed to call 911, but my vision was obscured by the blood. I screamed for help and poured water on my face, fighting to stay conscious so I could identify my attacker to the police and ensure my daughter’s safety.”

Community Support

A GoFundMe organized by friend Yossie Rivera had raised more than $1,000 as of Monday, Sept. 15. The campaign describes Arias as a hardworking mother holding down two jobs to care for her family.

“The extent of her injuries is still being evaluated, and we don’t yet know if she will lose vision in her eye or how long she will be out of work,” Rivera wrote. “She faces mounting medical bills, legal fees, and the everyday expenses of raising a family.”

Despite her trauma, Arias says she is thankful.

“I’m thankful to be alive,” she wrote. “I believe God was watching over me and spared my life. This horrific event has deeply impacted me and my family. It’s a stark reminder that such violence can happen to anyone.”

