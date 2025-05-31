Deadly Hazards Prompt Massive Recall Of Adult Bed Rails Sold On Amazon, Walmart

WeHwupe Store has recalled about 94,800 bed rails because they violate federal safety regulations, the Consumer Product Safety Commission said on Thursday, May 29. The rails can trap users against the mattress or within the frame, creating a deadly hazard.

The rails also failed to display required warning labels. They're made of white metal tubing with a gray foam rubber grip and a fabric pouch.

The recall affects two models that are about two feet wide and are adjustable to heights between 18 and 22 inches. The rails feature two support legs for added stability.

According to the CPSC, one injury has been reported after a rail broke during use, causing someone to fall. They were sold on Amazon and Walmart's websites between September 2023 and January 2025 for $33 to $43.

Customers are urged to stop using the bed rails immediately. WeHwupe Store is offering free replacements.

To dispose of the recalled product, users should:

Remove the upper, connecting, and bottom rails, along with the legs if present.

Write "recalled" on the rails with a permanent marker.

Cut the black fabric mesh bag and any safety straps.

Place the disassembled parts next to a piece of paper with the buyer’s name.

Upload a photo to WeHwupe Store's website.

You can learn more about the recall by calling 888-438-3220.

