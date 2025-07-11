Deadly Defect In Infant Breathing Systems Prompts Urgent Recall, FDA Says

AirLife and Vyaire are pulling certain Infant Heated Wire Circuits from hospitals and distributors, the Food and Drug Administration said on Wednesday, July 9. The agency labeled the recall as Class I, its most serious type, meaning continued use could result in serious injury or death.

The recall was issued due to the risk that the accessory adapters may disconnect when the system heats up during ventilation.

"Use of the affected product may cause serious adverse health consequences, including lack of oxygen to the body (hypoxia), carbon dioxide build-up in the blood (hypercapnia), organ failure and death," the FDA said in its recall notice.

No serious injuries or deaths have been reported in connection with the recall, according to the companies. The recalled systems are used in neonatal and infant ventilation support to warm breathing gases before they enter a baby's airway.

The affected products include AirLife dual-limb, dual-heat, high-flow circuits (AH165) and kits containing AH165 with chamber AH290/AH265, used in neonatal and infant ventilation. AirLife notified customers on Thursday, April 10, and advised them to immediately stop using any circuits with the adapter connections from the accessory bag.

If the adapters aren't being used, hospitals can continue using the affected circuits. Staff are urged to check ventilator tubing and settings frequently, make sure alarm systems are activated, and keep emergency resuscitation devices on standby.

Before using them, hospitals should pressure test each circuit to check for leaks. The company also asked facilities to quarantine affected products and notify customers.

Anyone with questions about the recall should call AirLife at 1-800-433-2797.

