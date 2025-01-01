Deadly Cybertruck Explosion At Trump Hotel in Las Vegas Investigated As Possible Terror Act

The explosion claimed the life of one individual and left seven others injured, prompting a joint inquiry by local law enforcement and the FBI.

The incident is being investigated as a possible terrorist act, ABC News and CNN are reporting.

The incident occurred around 8:40 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 1, near the hotel’s valet area.

Witnesses reported hearing a loud explosion followed by a fire that engulfed the vehicle. First responders quickly arrived on the scene, extinguishing the flames and evacuating nearby areas.

Authorities in Las Vegas said the cause of the explosion remains under investigation.

Local law enforcement, in collaboration with the FBI, is working to determine whether foul play or mechanical failure contributed to the incident.

The name of the person killed has not yet been released. The seven other injuries are described as minor.

Tesla has been notified of the incident and is expected to provide technical assistance as investigators examine the Cybertruck.

"The whole Tesla senior team is investigating this matter right now," Tesla Motors CEO Elon Musk said in a statemeent on X. "Will post more information as soon as we learn anything. We’ve never seen anything like this."

Trump Las Vegas said in a social media post that "the safety and well-being of our guests and staff remain our top priority. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to the Las Vegas Fire Department and local law enforcement for their swift response and professionalism."

