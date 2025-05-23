Deadbeat Crackdown: 18 Arrested In Passaic County Child Support Sweep

The sweep took place on Wednesday and Thursday, May 21 and 22, in partnership with the Superior Court of New Jersey-Passaic Vicinage Probation Division and Child Support Division, Sheriff Thomas Adamo announced.

“During the two-day initiative, sheriff’s officers and detectives successfully apprehended 18 fugitives, including one individual wanted for Endangering the Welfare of a Child,” Adamo said.

“It should be noted that one of the fugitives attempted to evade arrest by fleeing, but with assistance from an area resident, was apprehended.”

The total owed in overdue child support by those arrested is approximately $549,959, authorities said

Arrested Individuals:

Donte Aste, Paterson – 1 warrant, $24,185

Gerald Decker, Bloomingdale – 1 warrant, $6,397

River Edmonds, Passaic – 1 warrant, $4,574

Adrian Gomez, Clifton – 1 warrant, $9,425

Basheem Steward, Paterson – 1 warrant, $604

Juan Cleto, Paterson – 1 warrant, $2,958

Jerry Simmons, Paterson – 1 warrant, $24,141.08

Russel Chapman, Paterson – 1 warrant, $19,990; also charged with resisting arrest, obstruction of governmental functions, and burglary

Jamie Jackson, Paterson – 2 warrants, $113,811; arrested in Haledon

Dykrick Isom, Paterson – 2 warrants, $136,598

Erasmo Evangelista, Paterson – 2 warrants, $88,214

Nashawn Simmons, Paterson – 2 warrants, $84,779

Tyrell Lankford, Paterson – 1 warrant, $5,234

Alejandro Irrizarri, Paterson – 1 warrant, $9,450

Omar Amer Ghayyada, Clifton – 1 warrant, $18,815

Michael Roman, Passaic – 1 warrant, $784

Joseph Platt, Paterson – 1 warrant for violation of the Sheriff Labor Assistance Program (SLAP); arrested in West Caldwell

Melina Arce, Haledon – 1 criminal warrant for Endangering/Neglecting the Welfare of a Child

The sweep included arrests across Paterson, Passaic, Clifton, Bloomingdale, Haledon, and West Caldwell.

Adamo thanked the Superior Court and local agencies for assisting with the operation.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.