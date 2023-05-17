Fair 61°

DEAD END: Elmwood Park Police Capture Fleeing Driver After 7-Eleven Car Theft

A Bronx man was captured by Elmwood Park police moments after he swiped a sedan from outside a local 7-Eleven early Wednesday, authorities said.

Jeffrey Ciman
Jeffrey Ciman Photo Credit: BACKGROUND: Boyd A. Loving (file)
Jerry DeMarco
Officers responding to the victim’s call spotted the 2016 Chrysler 200 turning off Broadway onto Mola Boulevard shortly before 1 a.m. May 17, Elmwood Park Police Chief Michael Foligno said.

Jeffrey Ciman, 48, initially refused to stop but eventually pulled over and was taken into custody on dead-ended Iozia Terrace, the chief said.

The sedan was returned to the victim, Foligno said.

Ciman, meanwhile, was brought to headquarters, where the chief said he threw a cup of water in an officer’s face.

Police charged Ciman with receiving stolen property and eluding, among other offenses. He remained held Wednesday in the Bergen County Jail awaiting a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

