Days Of Intense Heat Will Break Up Stormy Nights In Northeast: Here's This Week's Forecast

The first round of storms is expected Tuesday evening, July 30, beginning between 8 and 9 p.m. and lasting through early Wednesday morning, July 31, the National Weather Service says. Downpours and localized flooding are both possible, the NWS said.

Wednesday, July 31 will be sunny with temps around 93 degrees, though heat index values could reach 100, according to the NWS.

Temps will gradually increase Thursday, Aug. 1 and Friday, Aug. 2., when the second round of storms is expected to arrive in the evening hours.

Saturday will be sunny and slightly cooler, but not much, with a high of 91, the NWS says.

According to AccuWeather, the shower threat may linger until Sunday, Aug. 4.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.