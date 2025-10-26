Daylight Saving Time Ends Soon: Here's When To 'Fall Back'

This year, Daylight Saving Time in the United States ends on Sunday, Nov. 2, when clocks will roll back one hour at 2 a.m. local time, granting an extra hour of sleep and shifting sunlight into earlier mornings.

The date is slightly earlier than last year, which saw the change occur on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024.

Since 2007, the schedule for Daylight Saving Time has remained fixed, with the "spring forward" occurring on the second Sunday in March and the "fall back" on the first Sunday in November, thanks to a congressional decision.

Not Everyone Participates

However, not all states participate in this biannual tradition. States like Hawaii and most of Arizona opt out, maintaining the same time year-round, while the Navajo Nation within Arizona observes the practice.

Controversial History

The roots of Daylight Saving Time run deep. The idea was first humorously suggested by Benjamin Franklin in 1784 as a way to save candles by waking earlier.

Over a century later, the concept was refined by New Zealand’s George Hudson and Britain’s William Willett, leading to its first national adoption by Germany and Austria-Hungary in 1916. The United States followed suit in 1918, and the practice was later standardized by the Uniform Time Act of 1966.

Though the 2007 extension to the March-to-November timeframe remains in place, the twice-yearly clock change has become a point of contention.

A 2025 poll reveals that 54 percent of Americans want to abolish the time change altogether, with most favoring permanent standard time. A smaller group prefers permanent Daylight Saving Time, while the least popular option is maintaining the current system.

Fall Back

For now, the practice persists. Before heading to bed on Saturday, Nov. 1, remember to adjust manual clocks on ovens, microwaves, and car dashboards. Smartphones and computers will update automatically.

Whether we continue this long-standing tradition or leave it behind in the years to come, this weekend’s clock adjustment marks the start of shorter evenings and brighter mornings.

