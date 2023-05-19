Day At Jersey Shore's 'Most Exclusive' Beach Club Won't Cost You Much

The Beach Club at Avenue will open for the season in Long Branch next Friday, May 26.

From then until Sept. 4, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Avenue Le Club members can enjoy natural outdoor amenities, including personalized food and beverage service, cabanas and day beds.

But you don't have to be a member to enjoy Le Club. There are daily rates at the Cabana for non-members. (SEE BELOW)

Individual seasonal memberships start at $2,700 plus sales tax. Family season memberships are $4,200 plus sales tax.

Season members can bring unlimited guests weekdays for $15 apiece; and a limited number of guests for $25 apiece on Saturdays; and $50 apiece on Sundays and holidays. Avenue also offers day passes.

Children can play on the beach while adults enjoy the amenities.

Le Club bills itself as the "most exclusive" beach club along the Jersey Shore.

Among many other amenities, members will have access to Avenue's Rooftop Bar and Lounge, complete with a pool, lounge chairs, and resort-chic ambiance.

For non-members, Cabana rates are $50 Monday through Thursday; $150 on weekends (Friday, Saturday and Sunday; and $250 on holidays and holiday weekends.

Day pass pricing is a new feature at the beach club.

