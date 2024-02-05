Fair 32°

Arrest Made In Fatal Stabbing Of 27-Year-Old Woman At NJ Apartment Complex: Prosecutors

A 27-year-old Somerville man was arrested on Sunday, Feb. 4, and charged with fatally stabbing Maryrose Fealey last week, authorities said.

 Photo Credit: Maryrose Fealey Facebook/Somerset County Prosecutor's Office
David Shroitman was charged with first-degree murder, possession of a weapon, tampering with physical evidence, and hindering apprehension, Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald said.

Fealey, a Somerville resident was found by Somerville police responding to a 911 call, outside a residential complex on North Bridge Street around 10:20 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 30, McDonald said alongside Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Chief of County Detectives Francisco Roman Jr., and Somerville Chief of Police Dennis Manning.

Fealey, who knew her alleged killer, was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

The investigation is ongoing, and further details are not being released, authorities said. Shroitman was lodged at the Somerset County Jail pending a detention hearing in this matter.

Meanwhile, services for Fealey will be held later this week.

