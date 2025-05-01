'Daunting,' 'Frightening': King Charles Opens Up About Cancer Diagnosis

The comments came in a letter released Wednesday afternoon, April 30, hours before he hosted an event at Buckingham Palace to honor the "extraordinary work" of cancer charities.

The 76-year-old Charles detailed how a cancer diagnosis can be a "daunting and at times frightening" experience for sufferers and their loved ones.

He noted 1,000 people are diagnosed with cancer each day in the United Kingdom.

"Each diagnosis, each new case, will be a daunting and at times frightening experience for those individuals and their loved ones," he said. "But as one among those statistics myself, I can vouch for the fact that it can also be an experience that brings into sharp focus the very best of humanity."

In February 2024, the king revealed that he had been diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer, and he has since been receiving weekly treatments.

"What strikes us repeatedly is the profound impact of human connection — whether in the careful explanation from a specialist nurse, the hand held by a hospice volunteer, or the shared experience in a support group," Charles said. "These moments of kinship create what I might call a 'community of care,' one that sustains patients through the most difficult of times."

