Daughters Of Pepsi-Loving Truck Driver Killed In Fiery Route 3 Crash Have Special Request

His daughters, in a heartfelt tribute shared to GoFundMe, are asking for just that after the 55-year-old Linden resident was killed in a fiery crash on Route 3 in Clifton on Monday morning, July 22.

Santiago's truck clipped an NJ Transit bus carrying 29 passengers in the eastbound lanes then crashed into a barrier near Valley Road and Grove Street, causing the vehicle to erupt in flames, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Clifton Police Chief Thomas Rinaldi said. Santiago's body was found after firefighters put out the blaze.

There were no reported injuries to any of the passengers on the New Jersey Transit Bus.

As of press time, more than $17,600 had been raised on the GoFundMe for Santiago's family.

Santiago's girls say his truck was "more than just a vehicle," symbolizing "his commitment to his job, as he navigated countless miles with a work ethic that earned him the respect of his colleagues for the last 35+ years."

And outside of work, he was a devoted dad and loving "Papa" to his cherished grandchildren, whom he was "delighted" to spend time with, his daughters said.

"Our dad also loved playing dominos and watching football with an ice-cold Pepsi in hand. Those were his favorite pastimes, where he found joy and relaxation," they wrote. "Each game of dominos was more than just a match—it was a chance for laughter, meaningful conversations, and a touch of friendly competition. Sundays were reserved for football, a time when he would cheer passionately for his team, the 49ers. These simple pleasures brought him great happiness and were a big part of who he was.

Those who had the pleasure of knowing our dad knew how much of a joy he was to be around. Whether through his witty remarks, playful jokes, or funny stories, he had a remarkable ability to lift our spirits and create moments of genuine happiness. His laughter was infectious, and his playful antics often turned ordinary days into treasured memories.

Santiago's family says his death leaves a "significant void.

"Yet, his legacy of dedication, kindness, and the many treasured moments with his loved ones will be remembered and cherished forever. We are grateful for the time we had with him and the memories we forever hold dear. We appreciate all the support and condolences during this difficult time as we honor and remember a truly extraordinary man.

"P.S.," they concluded, "The next time you drink a Pepsi, raise a glass for our dad."

