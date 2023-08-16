Daughter Of Late Combat Veteran Jailed For Death Threats To Public Officials: NJ State Police

Amy Johnson, 54, of Westwood, had initially “voiced her dissatisfaction with the court’s decision" over a power-of-attorney request, says a State Police complaint filed in Superior Court in Hackensack.

She initially left email and voice messages that the NJSP said mentioned two public officials by name and were “concerning, harassing and threatening in nature.”

A court-appointed attorney then relayed an email that State Police said was sent to the River Edge Police Department on May 2, ten days after the death of Johnson's father, Richard Ardavany, at 84.

In it, the distraught Johnson threatened to kill the two public officials involved in her case, along with “every social worker” at the Paramus Veterans Memorial Home, New Jersey State Police Officer K.R. Allen contends.

She did so, Allen claims, “with the purpose to put him and her in imminent fear of death.”

Both “believed the immediacy of the threat and the likelihood it would be carried out,” he adds in the complaint.

According to Allen, the message from Johnson reads, in part: “I will kill these people. If I was trained to kill, they would be dead already. I will get there. If I have to find an entire flicking military I will.”

Johnson “mentions her accessibility to guns and bombs,” Allen alleges.

She also said to “let it be known that no f**king rule of law of this country applies to me,” he claims.

Johnson was arrested last Thursday, Aug. 10, and has remained in the Bergen County Jail ever since.

New Jersey State Police charged her with making terroristic threats, harassment meant to cause alarm, retaliation for past official action and circulating a false report of impending disaster.

The officials that the NJSP claims she threatened weren't identified by name.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.