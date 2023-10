Dawn Ogburn, 38, of Brooklawn, and Deann Ogburn, 63, were both found dead in a room at the Rodeway Inn on Crescent Boulevard around 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 14, Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Brooklawn Police Chief Shamus Ellis said.

No further details were provided.

