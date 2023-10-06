Dashcam Footage Shows Near Police Car Crash With 20-Year-Old Who Ran Stop Sign In NJ

On Wednesday, Oct. 4, at 5:17 p.m., a Hackettstown police officer was traveling west on Franklin Street when a Subaru, driven by the 20-year-old male from Allamuchy Township, traveling north on Sharp Street ran the stop sign nearly causing a crash with the police officer’s vehicle, police said.

The officer then stopped the vehicle and issued the 20-year-old driver a summons for careless driving, Hackettstown police said.

"This could have resulted in a serious crash where the driver, front seat passenger, and officer were injured," police said on Facebook. "We want to remind motorists to always pay attention while driving and to stop at stop signs."

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.