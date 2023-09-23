Dad Who Left Corporate Job To Pursue Dream Expands Cuban Restaurant To Paramus Park Mall

The Cuban restaurant located in Dumont and River Vale is bringing new digs to Paramus Park Mall, its website says.

The eatery is owned by Eddie Sanchez, a first-generation American whose parents hail from Santa Clara, Cuba, its website says.

In 2007, Sanchez left his corporate job and, in pursuit of his dream of owning his own restaurant, opened Cuban Eddie's in Dumont. Six years later, his daughter, Jacklyn, opened the River Vale location.

The menu features family recipes including favorites like empanadas, plantains, Cuban sandwiches, and more.

No word yet on an opening date.

