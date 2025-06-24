Dad Leaves Toddler In Sizzling SUV Outside NY Walmart Amid 100-Degree Heat, Police Say

The incident happened outside the Walmart at Centereach Mall at around 1:40 p.m. Tuesday, June 24, according to Suffolk County Police.

With temperature soaring near 100 degrees, a good Samaritan spotted a 2-year-old boy sleeping alone in a parked Toyota SUV that was not running. The windows were cracked just a few inches.

The bystander immediately called 911. Responding Sixth Precinct officers were able to reach through the window to unlock the vehicle and safely remove the boy, who had been left alone for about 20 minutes, police said.

The child was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital for treatment. His condition was not immediately released.

As emergency crews cared for the boy, his father, 36-year-old Keniarold Andre, returned to the vehicle and was arrested. Andre, of Patchogue, is charged with endangering the welfare of a child.

The boy will be released to a family member, and Suffolk County Child Protective Services has been notified.

The incident comes as portions of New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut grapple with a dangerous heatwave. An Extreme Heat Warning remains in effect for the region until 8 p.m. Tuesday, with high temperatures approaching 100 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

Officials urged the public to never leave children or pets unattended in vehicles, even for a short time.

