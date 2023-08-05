Dad Had Taken Off Work To Give Kids Dream Day Before Drowning In NJ River, Family Says

The 43-year-old South River dad heard his three children were in low spirits, and so, he called out of work in hopes of lifting their spirits on Wednesday, Aug. 2, according to a GoFundMe launched by his niece.

"He took his kids to go see their mom at work, enjoyed a good breakfast together, did karaoke in the car, before heading their way to enjoy a walk in good weather," Isaura Lopez writes on a GoFundMe page.

Rolando took the kids to their favorite walking path and swimming spot along the Millstone River in Somerset County, Lopez said.

When his kids were struggling in the current, Rolando went in to save them. He, however, lost his footing and drowned, police previously said.

More than $18,700 had been raised as of Saturday, Aug. 5, for Lopez's three cousins.

"My uncle, Rolando, was a true hero who spent his life in service of his family up to the very moment where he rescued his children after they fell into water," Lopez writes.

Rolando leaves behind six children, four of whom are in middle school or younger.

"My uncle was a hardworking father who loved his family. After years of learning the construction trade, he started his own business and achieved his family's dream of owning a home just last year," Lopez said. "To me & the rest of my family, he thought only of his children and did his best to provide them with a fulfilling and educational lifestyle."

