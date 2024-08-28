Fair 91°

Cyclist Crashes Through Mercedes Windshield In Paramus (Photos)

A bicyclist avoided serious injuries after being struck by a Mercedes Benz in Paramus Wednesday morning, Aug. 28, police said.

 Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving
The 58-year-old cyclist, originally from Germany, was heading west on Ridgewood Avenue through Paramus Road when he was struck by a 60-year-old woman turning left onto Paramus Road north, Paramus Police Chief Robert Guidetti said.

The cyclist smashed through the car's windshield and was hospitalized for evaluation. The injuries turned out to be minor.

An on-duty officer at a nearby construction detail provided immediate aid to the cyclist, who was transported to a local hospital for treatment, according to Boyd A. Loving, who shared photos from the scene.

The driver of the vehicle involved, a Mercedes CLA 250, remained at the scene and was cooperating with police. A flatbed tow truck removed the Mercedes from the collision site due to a damaged windshield. 

