Cucumbers Shipped To 14 States Recalled Due To Possible Salmonella Contamination

According to the FDA, the cucumbers subject to recall are dark green, between 1.5 inches and two inches thick and between five to nine inches long. Officials made note that mini cucumbers and English cucumbers are not included in the recall.

The recalled cucumbers were shipped in bulk cartons between Friday, May 17 and Tuesday, May 21 to retail distribution centers, wholesalers, and food service distributors in:

Alabama;

Florida;

Georgia;

Illinois;

Maryland;

North Carolina;

New Jersey;

New York;

Ohio;

Pennsylvania;

South Carolina;

Tennessee;

Virginia;

West Virginia.

The recall was initiated after the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture informed the company that a product sample tested positive for the bacteria. It is being investigated to determine if the cucumber recall is related to an ongoing Salmonella outbreak.

"Although these cucumbers are unlikely in the marketplace, anyone with the recalled product should not consume it and should destroy and discard it or return it to the place of purchase for a refund," officials added.

"Consumers should check with their retailer or place of purchase to determine whether the recalled cucumbers were sold where they shop."

Consumption of food contaminated with Salmonella can cause Salmonellosis, one of the most common bacterial foodborne illnesses. The most common symptoms of Salmonellosis are diarrhea, abdominal cramps, and fever within 12 to 72 hours of eating the contaminated product. The illness usually lasts four to seven days.

Most people recover without treatment. In some persons, however, diarrhea may be so severe that the patient needs to be hospitalized. Older adults, infants, and persons with weakened immune systems are more likely to develop a severe illness, according to the FDA.

