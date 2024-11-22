CT Women Nabbed After Route 17 Chase, Crash Sparked By Ulta Shoplifting: Police

Ramsey police responded to reports of a shoplifting in progress at Ulta, located at 1255 Route 17 South, around 4:09 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20, according to Detective Jaclyn Sabatelli. Officers saw the suspect vehicle, a white 2023 Jeep Compass, driving erratically and entering Route 17 South in an unsafe manner.

A brief police pursuit ensued but was terminated due to heavy traffic. The suspect vehicle continued south and ultimately collided with another car near the East Allendale Road ramp in Saddle River, authorities said.

Following the crash, two women got out of the vehicle and fled on foot in opposite directions. Ramsey police apprehended the passenger, Ashley C. Richards, 33, of Hartford, CT, in a wooded area after a brief struggle. The driver, identified as Deaisha Suite, 28, of Windsor, CT, was found in another wooded area north of the crash site.

Saddle River Police, Waldwick Police, Allendale Police, and EMS units from Ramsey and Mahwah assisted at the scene. Both women were transported to Hackensack University Medical Center for evaluation, authorities said.

Ashley C. Richards faces charges of possession of burglary tools, obstruction, resisting arrest, receiving stolen property, and possession of CDS. She was issued summonses and released to the care of HUMC staff.

Deaisha Suite was charged with resisting arrest, obstruction, receiving stolen property, possession of CDS, and assault by auto related to the crash. She remains in custody at Bergen County Jail pending her first court appearance.

Both women also received multiple motor vehicle summonses, Detective Sabatelli said.

