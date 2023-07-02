CSI Doesn'T LIE: Bogota Man Charged After Accidentally Shooting Himself, Blaming Drive-By

Officers called to the 100 block of West Fort Lee Road at 3:40 a.m. Saturday, July 1, found ex-con Frederick Bambo Jr., formerly of Paterson, with a gunshot wound in his upper left thigh, Sgt. Geoffrey Cole said.

They rendered aid until a Little Ferry EMS rig and paramedics from Holy Name Medical Center arrived.

Bambo -- who claimed that a silver vehicle fled the scene after the shooting -- was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center, Cole said.

Meanwhile, Bogota Detectives Michael LaFerrera and Jon Gallipoli began investigating the incident with assistance from the Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification.

They concluded that Bambo accidentally shot himself with a 9mm handgun, the sergeant said.

A search of Bambo's residence turned up a handgun reported stolen out of Pennsylvania, as well as a high-capacity magazine, cocaine for sale and paraphernalia commonly used to distribute it, Cole said.

As a convicted felon, Bambo isn't allowed to possess a firearm.

But that wasn't all.

Bambo was wanted on a warrant from the Passaic County Sheriff's Office for failing to pay $45,000 in child support, records show.

Bambo was released into police custody after being treated at HUMC. He was booked at headquarters and taken to the Bergen County Jail.

Bambo remained there early Sunday, charged with drug, weapons and ammo offenses, including possessing a firearm as a convicted felon, as well as possession of stolen property.

Cole thanked police in Ridgefield Park and Little Ferry for their assistance in the moments following the shooting report, as well as the Bergen County Sheriff's Office and its BCI unit.

