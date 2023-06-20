Crush Hour: Sweeper Truck Tips, Spills Trash Onto Route 80

The 20-foot truck landed on its side, spilling trash onto the right lane and shoulder of the westbound highway near the Bogota/Teaneck border, after colliding with a pickup truck around 7 a.m. June 20.

There was no immediate word on injuries -- although witnesses said they didn't appear serious -- or possible summonses.

All three local lanes were temporarily closed while ABC Towing righted and removed the rig and the debris was removed.

The highway was cleared by 8:30 a.m.

New Jersey State Police are investigating.

Greg Makroulakis (ABC Towing) took the photos and contributed to this story.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.