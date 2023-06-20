Overcast 65°

Crush Hour: Sweeper Truck Tips, Spills Trash Onto Route 80

A sweeper truck tipped and spilled its contents on Route 80 early Tuesday.

The box truck and its contents spilled across the highway and onto the shoulder of westbound Route 80 early Tuesday, June 20.
Photo Credit: Greg Makroulakis (ABC Towing) for DAILY VOICE
Jerry DeMarco
The 20-foot truck landed on its side, spilling trash onto the right lane and shoulder of the westbound highway near the Bogota/Teaneck border, after colliding with a pickup truck around 7 a.m. June 20.

There was no immediate word on injuries -- although witnesses said they didn't appear serious -- or possible summonses.

All three local lanes were temporarily closed while ABC Towing righted and removed the rig and the debris was removed.

The highway was cleared by 8:30 a.m.

New Jersey State Police are investigating.

Greg Makroulakis (ABC Towing) took the photos and contributed to this story.

