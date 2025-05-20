Known NJ Animal Abuser Stuffed Malnourished Dog In Trashbag Found In Dumpster: Cops

According to the Lindenwold Police Department, Turquoise Morton was taken into custody on Monday, May 19, and charged with:

Abandoning a domestic animal

Cruelty to animals

Torture/Torment/Maiming

Officers responded to the Belmont Apartments on White Horse Pike in March 2025 after receiving a report about a dog found in a trash bag. When officers arrived, they discovered a small white dog in a trash bag, police said.

The dog was still alive, but severely malnourished and was suffering from multiple severe injuries.

After what police called a thorough investigation and with the help of the public, Morton was identified as the suspect.

Court records show that in March, Morton was charged with tethering a dog with no access to water and cruelty to animals involving torture that caused death or serious injury, with a prior conviction.

In 2012, Morton was charged with multiple animal-related offenses in Camden City Municipal Court, the NJ Courts site shows. The charges included failure to spay or neuter a cat or dog, animal control violations, and overdriving or overloading an animal. All cases were marked as disposed, with one warrant later recalled, records show.

She has been remanded to Camden County Correctional Facility, pending a court appearance, police said.

The investigation was led by Patrolman Devon Augello and Detective Joseph Tomasetti. The arrest was approved by Chief Michael P. McCarthy Jr.

