Cruel Man Who Hurled Dogs Over Fence Of NJ Animal Shelter Arrested, Police Say

Jahlil McNeal, 23, of Atlantic City, was identified by city police as the man captured in disturbing footage throwing dogs over the fence at the county animal shelter and leaving.

McNeal has been charged with four counts of cruelty to animals, failure to provide care to animals, two counts theft of services, and witness tampering.

McNeal first abandoned an animal at the shelter after hours on July 15, police said. ACPD's Humane Law Enforcement Officer, Matthew Schmidt, initiated an investigation,

During Officer Schmidt’s investigation, he found that McNeal arrived at the Humane Society, lifted his canine over his head and dropped the canine into the Humane Society’s yard causing the canine to land on its side. The canine was also missing patches of fur.

Schmidt determined that McNeal was involved in a similar incident in April where he left dogs canines at the Humane Society in a similar fashion, police said.

On Aug. 10, officers Michael Regalbuto and Alex Torres arrested McNeal during a motor vehicle stop in the 1100 block of Baltic Avenue.

McNeal was charged and remanded to the Atlantic County Justice Facility. These charges are merely an accusation and not proof of guilt. In all criminal cases, a charged defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

Anyone with information about these incidents is urged to contact the Atlantic City Police Department Criminal Investigations Unit at 609-347-5766 or submit a text anonymously to tip411 (847411). Begin the text with ACPD.

