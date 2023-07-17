Fair 82°

SHARE

Cross-Dressed Robber Whacks Lodi ATM Customer With Hammer, Caught Using Rita's Restroom

A cross-dressed robber from Ridgefield whacked a Lodi bank customer in the head with a hammer, then was captured after someone spotted him ducking into the women's bathroom at a Rita's Ice shop, authorities said.

Nicholas GIordano
Nicholas GIordano Photo Credit: GoogleMaps Street View / INSET: BCJ
Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories

The 48-year-old borough victim was headed to the ATM at the Capital One Bank on Essex Street shortly before 7:30 p.m. July 11 when he was clobbered from behind by Nicholas GIordano, 27, Lodi Police Sgt. Dominic Miller said.

Giordano " continued to chase the victim around the lot but eventually got fatigued and fled on foot" empty-handed after trying and failing to take the victim's car, the sergeant said.

The victim was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center with minor injuries, Miller said. Meanwhile, police launched a manhunt.

Giordano returned to the area two hours later, shortly before 9:30 p.m., and used the restroom at Rita's right around the corner from the bank.

Police immediately got a call from someone who'd spotted him and Giordano was seized without incident.

Giordano, who told police he identifies as a woman, remained held in the Bergen County Jail on Monday, charged with aggravated assault and weapons offenses.

to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE