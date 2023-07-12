Critically Injured Officer Airlifted After Being T-Boned By Tractor-Trailer Near NJ/NY Line

The Warwick, NY officer was headed south on Route 94 -- barely two miles from the Passaic County border -- when her radio car was rammed by the rig coming off Warwick Turnpike shortly before 10 p.m. Tuesday, July 12, Police Chief John Rader said.

The impact sent both vehicles into the parking lot of a bowling alley off the highway, with the tractor-trailer overturning, witnesses said.

The officer was found unconscious and badly injured in her vehicle, the chief said.

Firefighters had to cut off the roof to get her out, in an operation that Rader said took about 45 minutes.

The officer regained consciousness before being airlifted to Westchester County Medical Center in Valhalla, the chief said. She was last reported in critical but stable condition, he said.

The trucker was taken by ambulance to Garnet Health Medical Center in Middletown with serious injuries, Rader said.

New York State Police are handling the investigation.

Route 94 was closed through the night.

PHOTOS/VIDEO: Mark Lieb (Rockland Video Productions, NY)

