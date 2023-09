Unofficial reports from the scene at the Alpine Boat Basin in Palisades Interstate Park are that the 30-year-old bicyclist suffered a punctured lung, among other injuries, in a crash around 10 a.m. Sept. 17.

AirMed One brought the victim to the trauma unit at Hackensack University Medical Center.

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.