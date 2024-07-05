Mostly Cloudy 81°

SHARE

Wrong-Way Crash Kills 2, Injures 1 On Garden State Parkway In Paramus, State Police Say

Two people were killed and one person was injured in a wrong-way crash on the Garden State Parkway overnight in Paramus, authorities confirmed.

New Jersey State Police.

New Jersey State Police.

 Photo Credit: BACKGROUND: Kyle Mazza for DAILY VOICE (file) / NJSP
Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories

Diana J. Cruz, 38, of Newark, was heading north in the southbound lanes of the Parkway when she struck a Toyota SUV head-on just before 2:30 a.m. at milepost 163.4 on Friday, July 5, New Jersey State Police Sgt. Jeffrey Lebron said.

Both Cruz and the Toyota driver, Sunday T. Ogundare, 55, of Newark, were killed, Lebron said. A passenger in the Toyota, a 20-year-old Pompton Plains woman, was hospitalized with moderate injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE