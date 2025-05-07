Criminal Network Targets Kids At Home, FBI Says: What To Know About 764

Two men have been charged for allegedly leading the enterprise: Leonidas Varagiannis, age 21, a US citizen living in Thessaloniki, Greece, and Prasan Nepal, age 20, of North Carolina.

Varagiannis was arrested on Monday, May 6, in Greece. Nepal was arrested Monday, April 22, in North Carolina and has since made a court appearance. Both are expected to appear in court in Washington, DC.

The Department of Justice says the men operated a subgroup known as “764 Inferno” using encrypted messaging apps to coordinate the production and distribution of child sexual abuse material.

The pair is accused of grooming and manipulating minors, coercing them into performing acts of self-harm, animal abuse, and sexually explicit behavior.

The DOJ says content was stored in encrypted “vaults” and traded within the group as digital currency to recruit and rank members.

According to the complaint affidavit, the victims included at least eight children across multiple jurisdictions, some as young as 13. The network’s activities reportedly spanned from late 2020 through early 2025.

“The allegations in this case are not only disturbing, they are also every parent’s nightmare” said US Attorney Ed Martin. “The number of victims allegedly exploited by these defendants, and the depths of depravity are staggering.

"Justice demands that our response be swift in order to ensure public safety, hold the wrongdoers accountable, and bring the victims some sense of closure so they can heal.”

“These defendants are accused of orchestrating one of the most heinous online child exploitation enterprises we have ever encountered – a network built on terror, abuse, and the deliberate targeting of children,” said Attorney General Pamela Bondi.

The FBI has opened more than 250 investigations tied to 764, with all 55 of its field offices involved, according to ABC News. Authorities say some victims have been as young as 9.

The number 764 refers to the area code of an area in Texas where the group allegedly was formed.

If convicted, the defendants face a maximum penalty of life in prison.

“We will find those who exploit and abuse children, prosecute them, and dismantle every part of their operation,” Bondi said.

Authorities urge parents and guardians to monitor children's online activity and report suspicious behavior to law enforcement.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

