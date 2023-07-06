Crime Reduction Roundup Nets 10 Shooting Suspects In NJ's Largest City

Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé announced 10 people were arrested in June, in connection with various shootings in the city.

Lloyde Darby, a 57-year-old Newark resident, was charged with aggravated assault and weapon possession for shooting that occurred in March in the 200 block of 7th Avenue West.

Shanyah Thompson, a 24-year-old Newark resident was charged with criminal mischief and weapon possession in connection with a shooting that occurred on Thursday, June 22 in the 300 block of South 8th Street.

Ibn Bronson, a 38-year-old Irvington resident was hit with weapons charges for a shooting that occurred in May on the 300 block of 16th Avenue.

Cierra Hunter, a 37-year-old Newark resident, was charged with weapons possession for the discharge of a firearm on Tuesday, June 20 in the 100 block of Hanford Street.

Gabriel Melo, a 22-year-old Newark resident was charged with weapon possession for a shooting that occurred on Tuesday, June 6, at Bruen Street and Elm Street.

Amenra Smith, a 20-year-old Newark resident was charged with aggravated assault, weapon possession, and conspiracy in connection with a shooting on Saturday June 17 in the 800 block of South 15th Street.

Antwyne Walker, a 24-year-old Irvington resident, was charged with four counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and weapon possession for shooting at multiple victims in the area of Hanford Street and Evergreen Avenue on Tuesday, June 20.

Rashon Hayes, a 45-year-old Irvington resident, was charged with aggravated assault and weapon possession for a shooting in the 800 block of South 17th Street in May. Alrahim H. Claiborne, a 30-year-old Newark resident was also arrested and charged with aggravated assault, weapon possession, criminal mischief, and evidence tampering.

Alquan Graham, a 38-year-old resident of The Bronx, was arrested in his home state in connection with a shooting that occurred on Sunday, June 4 at Van Vechten Street near Ludlow Street.

