Creep Sexually Assaults Child In Bergen County Months After Trying To Lure 11-Year-Old: Cops

Guy McCann II was arrested in West New York after police said he tried luring a girl an 11-year-old girl into his car at 61st Street and Kennedy Boulevard on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2024, as previously reported by Daily Voice. The child was not harmed during the incident, police said.

McCann was arrested and charged with endangering the welfare of a child and attempting to lure or entice a child, police said. He was lodged in the Hudson County Jail. It was not immediately clear when he was released.

Video shared by HudPost shows McCann's arrest in November.

But on Friday, Jan. 17, River Vale police contacted the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit regarding "an alleged incident of sexual assault that occurred in the past," Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said. An investigation would come to find that McCann contacted a child under 16 years old — and a complete stranger — on Snapchat, and engaged in conversation, Musella said.

McCann made arrangements to meet the child in River Vale, and on Thursday, Jan. 16, sexually assaulted the child, the prosecutor said.

As the investigation progressed, detectives determined that McCann continued to contact the child and planned another meeting "in order to engage in sexual activity," Musella added. An investigation identified McCann as the person communicating with the victim, and on Tuesday, Jan. 21, McCann once again traveled to River Vale to meet the child as planned.

This time, though, McCann was met by law enforcement agents from the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office and River Vale Police Department, the prosecutor said. McCann was arrested after a brief foot pursuit.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.