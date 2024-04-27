'Crazy Left Wingers Who Hate America:' NJ Bakery Receives Bizarre Anti-Pride Letter

Sweet n' Fancy Emporium on South Avenue East in Cranford a letter in the mail earlier this month, signed by the Citizens of Cranford.

"As a concerned citizen that was about to shop at your site… I noticed the rainbow flag hanging in your window," the typed letter reads "I have notified all of my girlfriends who in turn have decided to boycott your store. It is not that we despise the flag… it is just we do not want to be associated with crazy left wingers who hate America."

Owner Amanda Girardi vowed to continue to welcome anyone who came inside her "little labor of love," and later said the support she's received from the community has been overwhelming.

One neighbor put out a rainbow display in support of Girardi.

"I've never been to your shop but bet family in Cranford has and I will make it a point to come in when I'm in the area," one supporter commented on Facebook. "You don't need the business of such narrow-minded haters. Good riddance to them!"

Others dubbed the people behind the note "Keyboard Cowards."

Days later, Girardi announced she was turning "lemonade out of the lemons" and holding a fundraiser on Sunday, April 29 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. All of the proceeds will go toward the Trevor Project, a non-profit organization dedicated to suicide prevention in the LGBTQ+ community.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.