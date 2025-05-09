Crashes, Overturned Truck, Downed Tree Shut Major North Jersey Roads Friday Morning

According to state traffic alerts:

At 9:45 a.m., a crash on US 22 eastbound shut down all lanes west of CR 655/Bonnie Burn Rd/Park Ave in Scotch Plains Township.

At 9:37 a.m., a downed tree closed all lanes on US 46 westbound, just west of the Pequest Hatchery in White Township.

At 9:26 a.m., a crash and overturned truck blocked all northbound lanes on the Garden State Parkway, just south of Exit 156 to US 46 in Clifton.

Authorities advised drivers to avoid the affected areas and expect delays while emergency crews responded.

No injuries were reported as of publication. Further updates were expected throughout the day.

