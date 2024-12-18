Light Rain 43°

SHARE

Crash With Ridgewood Parking Enforcement Vehicle Sends Driver To Hospital (Photos)

A driver was hospitalized with a neck injury following a Wednesday afternoon, Dec. 18 collision involving a Ridgewood parking enforcement vehicle, incident photographer Boyd A. Loving said.

At the scene.

At the scene.

 Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving
Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories

The crash occurred near the intersection of East Ridgewood Avenue and North Maple Avenue around 2:30 p.m., according to Loving.

The driver of a Subaru Forester sustained non-life-threatening neck injuries in the crash with the Ford Escape driven by a Ridgewood parking enforcement officer. Ridgewood Police and Ridgewood Fire Department/EMS responded to the scene, Loving said.

The injured driver was transported by ambulance to The Valley Hospital for treatment. Both vehicles were towed from the scene following the crash.

to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE