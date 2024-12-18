Crash With Ridgewood Parking Enforcement Vehicle Sends Driver To Hospital (Photos)

The crash occurred near the intersection of East Ridgewood Avenue and North Maple Avenue around 2:30 p.m., according to Loving.

The driver of a Subaru Forester sustained non-life-threatening neck injuries in the crash with the Ford Escape driven by a Ridgewood parking enforcement officer. Ridgewood Police and Ridgewood Fire Department/EMS responded to the scene, Loving said.

The injured driver was transported by ambulance to The Valley Hospital for treatment. Both vehicles were towed from the scene following the crash.

