Bright Blue Benz Hits DPW Truck, Slams Utility Pole Closing Glen Rock/Ridgewood Streets

A bright blue Mercedes Benz struck a Department of Public Works (DPW) truck in Glen Rock, before crashing into a utility pole on the 300 block of South Maple Avenue in Ridgewood, responders at the scene said.

Three Ridgewood detectives remained at the scene as of noon, investigating the incident.

Photos captured by Glenn Bookbinder show multiple emergency vehicles stationed along Maple Avenue, just past Ackerman Avenue in Glen Rock, as responders worked to secure the area.

The driver of the Benz was reportedly transported to Hackensack University Medical Center as a trauma patient. Further details on their condition were not immediately available.

Boyd A. Loving also contributed to this report

