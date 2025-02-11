Fair 31°

SHARE

Bright Blue Benz Hits DPW Truck, Slams Utility Pole Closing Glen Rock/Ridgewood Streets

A stretch of South Maple Avenue running from Glen Rock into Ridgewood was shut down Tuesday morning, Feb. 11, following a series of crashes that drew a significant emergency response.

300 block of S. Maple Ave. in Ridgewood.

300 block of S. Maple Ave. in Ridgewood.

 Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving
At the scene.

At the scene.

 Photo Credit: Glenn Bookbinder
Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories

A bright blue Mercedes Benz struck a Department of Public Works (DPW) truck in Glen Rock, before crashing into a utility pole on the 300 block of South Maple Avenue in Ridgewood, responders at the scene said. 

Three Ridgewood detectives remained at the scene as of noon, investigating the incident.

Photos captured by Glenn Bookbinder show multiple emergency vehicles stationed along Maple Avenue, just past Ackerman Avenue in Glen Rock, as responders worked to secure the area.

The driver of the Benz was reportedly transported to Hackensack University Medical Center as a trauma patient. Further details on their condition were not immediately available.

Boyd A. Loving also contributed to this report

to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE