Crash Shuts All Lanes Of Route 78

All lanes of Route 78 were closed in Union Township due to a crash Monday, Sept. 23, the NJDOT site shows.

Crash on Route 78 Monday, Sept. 23.

 Photo Credit: NJDOT
Cecilia Levine
The crash happened in the local westbound lanes at Exit 50 to Vaux Hall Road.

All lanes were closed as of 7:45 a.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

